Katrina Kaif in Salman Khan's Bharat? Here's the truth

New Delhi: Bollywood's much loved on-screen jodi Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Tiger Zinda Hai after a long hiatus of 5 years. The film is high on the buzz word and the makers launched its first poster online.

Recently, an important announcement regarding yet another film starring Salman was made and its titled Bharat. The film will be helmed by Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Sallu's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Salman has booked the Eid slot for 2019 with Bharat and the shoot for the same will go on floors in April 2018. Soon after this, rumours started popping up about Katrina being the leading lady in the venture.

However, it seems like a mere rumour. According to Pinkvilla.com, Katrina's spokesperson slammed the rumour saying, "Not at all. There is no truth to this."

The report quotes a source as telling a leading daily, “It is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition and will continue to the present day. And so, Salman will be seen ageing through the film. So, he will have different looks throughout the film, depicting various ages. It will be a combination of prosthetics and age-reduction technology. The makers are getting a special team that will do the prosthetics for the film. For the CGI, the makers are going to use the same technique that the makers of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button used to show different ages of Brad Pitt in the film. But it’s not the same special effects team from Hollywood. They are just using the same technique."