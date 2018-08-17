हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif leaves for Malta, to join Salman Khan for 'Bharat' — See photo

Katrina is all set to join Salman, who started shooting for his second schedule of the film in the European island country last week.

Katrina Kaif leaves for Malta, to join Salman Khan for &#039;Bharat&#039; — See photo
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is all collaborate with hit Jodi Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan for 'Bharat', on Friday headed to Malta for the shooting. The actress posted an Instagram story announcing her departure for Malta.

Check out her post here: 

Katrina Kaif

The film went on floors earlier last month and wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai. Katrina, who will begin her first schedule now, is all set to join Salman, who started shooting for his second schedule of the film in the European island country last week.

For the unversed, Katrina became a part of the project after Desi Girl Priyanka walked out of 'Bharat' in the last minute. Zafar, who was excited to collaborate with Priyanka for the project, took to Twitter to confirm the news and hinted at her wedding with Nick Jonas as the reason behind her 'sudden' decision to quit the film. 

The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi, who is also a part of the film, will be seen playing the role of a Latina character from Malta. This will be Nora's second project after 'My Birthday Song'. 

'Bharat' is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods and will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. 'Bharat' is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan, Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. 

It will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif MaltaSalman KhanBharatBharat MaltaPriyanka CHopra Nick JonasAli Abbas ZafarDabangg

