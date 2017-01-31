Katrina Kaif looks perfect on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos'
New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is all buckled up for her upcoming flick `Jagga Jasoos` and to make her fans even more excited, the beautiful actress recently posted a snap from the film`s sets with a surreal background.
The `Baar Baar Dekho` star shared a candid photo of herself sitting in front of a vintage car with a gorgeous sunset in the background which is actually a cut-out.
The 33 year-old-actress uploaded the photo on Facebook with the caption, "Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset you should be sitting under .... ( even if it`s a cutout ) #JaggaJasoos UTV Motion Pictures.
The actress is seen wearing a t-shirt and dungarees, along with specs and sneakers. In the photo she uploaded, we could not help but notice her fractured hand.
Directed by Anurag Basu, `Jagga Jasoos` will hit the big screens on April 7.
