Katrina Kaif performs daredevil stunts in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ – See PICS

Katrina Kaif is undergoing intense training session to get the action and stunt sequences right for the film opposite Salman Khan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:20
Mumbai: Katrina Kaif has an extremely busy schedule these days. On one hand she is promoting her next – ‘Jagga Jasoos’ – and on the other, gearing up for her upcoming film – ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Interestingly, Katrina portrays characters that extremely opposite in these two films. While Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ will see her as a naive innocent girl, Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will present her as a daredevil.

The pretty actress is undergoing intense training session to get the action and stunt sequences right for the film opposite Salman Khan.

Check out the images below:

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ slated to release on December 22 this year is a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan. The spy thriller hit the silverscreen on Eid in 2012.

TAGS

Katrina KaifSalman Khantiger zinda haiEk Tha TigerSalman Khan Katrina Kaif films

