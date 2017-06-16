Katrina Kaif performs daredevil stunts in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ – See PICS

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif has an extremely busy schedule these days. On one hand she is promoting her next – ‘Jagga Jasoos’ – and on the other, gearing up for her upcoming film – ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

Interestingly, Katrina portrays characters that extremely opposite in these two films. While Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ will see her as a naive innocent girl, Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will present her as a daredevil.

The pretty actress is undergoing intense training session to get the action and stunt sequences right for the film opposite Salman Khan.

Check out the images below:

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ slated to release on December 22 this year is a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan. The spy thriller hit the silverscreen on Eid in 2012.