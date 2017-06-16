Katrina Kaif performs daredevil stunts in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ – See PICS
Katrina Kaif is undergoing intense training session to get the action and stunt sequences right for the film opposite Salman Khan.
Mumbai: Katrina Kaif has an extremely busy schedule these days. On one hand she is promoting her next – ‘Jagga Jasoos’ – and on the other, gearing up for her upcoming film – ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.
Interestingly, Katrina portrays characters that extremely opposite in these two films. While Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ will see her as a naive innocent girl, Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will present her as a daredevil.
Check out the images below:
Tigerss Zoya @TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/0rOWgjeHOw
— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) 16 June 2017
Tigress Katrina ready to roar! #TigerZindaHai #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/R90y3VGmDa
— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) 16 June 2017
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ slated to release on December 22 this year is a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan. The spy thriller hit the silverscreen on Eid in 2012.