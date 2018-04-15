Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat?

New Delhi: Ever since filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced his next project 'Bharat' with Salman Khan, the curiosity around which actress will get to play the leading lady in the film has been rising.

Earlier, it was speculated that actress Priyanka Chopra was approached to play the role opposite Salman in the film. And then, reports surfaced that she backed out of the project as she still had portions of 'Quantico 3' to shoot for, post which we heard that actress Katrina Kaif may step in the place of the former Miss World.

And now, as per the latest update, the Salman Khan film will have not just one but actresses in lead role.

The Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying that both Priyanka and Katrina have been finalised by the makers for the movie. "Both the actresses will have distinct and important roles in the film and it will be the first time they will feature in one film together," the source told the website.

If things go as planned, Salman and Priyanka will reunite almost after a decade since their last release 'Salaam-E-Ishq'. Katrina, on the other hand, had her last release with Salman with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.