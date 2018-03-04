Katrina Kaif’s bridal look from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is captivating

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Zero, a film also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram account to post a picture from the sets of the film Saturday night.

And O boy, she looks dayum pretty.

In the picture, we see Katrina wearing a peach lehenga - choli with zardosi work. A long necklace with green beads, a choker, jhumkas, maang tika and the nath (nose ring) compliment her attire. Going by the pic, it looks likely that there’s a wedding scene in the film, or maybe a scene for a film within the film!

For the unversed, Katrina plays an actress in the film which will see Shah Rukh essaying a dwarf. Zero will bring the Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio back on screen and it would be interesting to see what each of SRK, Katrina and Anushka have in store for us. Katrina also shared another pic from the sets of the film. And it has SRK in the frame.

by meeeeee A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:37am PST

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Anushka and Katrina will be essaying characters they have never played in the past.

“While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina’s characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the movie. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don’t want to give out too much information,” Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

However, initial reports suggested that Anushka would be playing the role of a mentally challenged girl. Nonetheless, since the makers are tight-lipped about the plot and the characters in the film, we can only wait to know what they have in store for us.

The film is slated to release on 21 December.