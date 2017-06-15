close
Katrina Kaif's 'hair-raising thrilling tale of adventure' on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos'!! WATCH video

Katrina Kaif sure had a late debut to the social media, but she picked up the whole thing pretty quickly.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 12:40
Katrina Kaif&#039;s &#039;hair-raising thrilling tale of adventure&#039; on the sets of &#039;Jagga Jasoos&#039;!! WATCH video

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif sure had a late debut to the social media, but she picked up the whole thing pretty quickly.

Ever since Katrina joined social media she has taken the internet by the storm. Her lovely pictures and videos are a treat to the eyes and her fans are going gaga.

She even broke the internet world when she uploaded a picture with former beau Salman Khan, who is also her 'Tiger Zinda Hain' co-star.

Everything about Kat's Instagram is all sunshine and rainbows! 

She uploaded a video that told a tale about the adventures in 'Jagga Jasoos'.

There is so much more to the movie than a Disney feel, as explained by Katrina. There are going to be some action scenes in the movie as well and it is getting us all the more excited for it.

Check out this video of Katrina explaining her 'hair-raising thrilling tale of adventure':

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Looks like 'Jagga Jasoos' is going to be a fun ride and we can't wait to see Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor's  on-screen magic. The movie is slated to release on July 14, 2017.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif InstagramJagga JasoosRanbir KapoorBollywood

