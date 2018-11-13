हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kedarnath

Kedarnath is all about love: Abhishek Kapoor responds to criticism

Earlier in the day, pointing out objectionable scenes in the film's teaser, the Congress had said that the film violates the beliefs of people.

Kedarnath is all about love: Abhishek Kapoor responds to criticism
Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: As the trailer of the much-anticipated flick 'Kedarnath' was unveiled amid political controversy over the film's content, director Abhishek Kapoor responded to critics saying the film was made with a lot of love and is about love itself.

During the trailer launch of the film, which was held in Mumbai earlier in the day, Kapoor addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the movie, saying "When people will watch the movie they will know that there is nothing controversial in it. We have made it with a lot of love and it is about love.

"'Kedarnath' has been at the center of political controversies since the teaser of the film was released last month.

Earlier in the day, pointing out objectionable scenes in the teaser of the Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan-starrer, the Congress had said that the film violates the beliefs of people and has inappropriate scenes which should be removed immediately.

"Inviting Bollywood stars to shoot here is a great way of tourism, but also the government should put all the norms in front of them and tell them about the do's and don't's. No one has the right to violate our beliefs. Chardham, especially Kedarnath, is the most important and people believe in it," Garima Dasauni, an AICC member, had told ANI.

Highlighting a kissing scene between the lead pair in the movie, Dasauni said a warning should be issued to the makers of the film, who, she claimed, were "playing with the beliefs of people.

"Meanwhile, BJP`s Ajendra Ajay wrote to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi stating that despite being set against the backdrop of one of the worst human tragedies, the film makes fun of Hindu sentiments. 'Kedarnath', which marks the debut of Sara, is set against the backdrop of a catastrophic deluge that hit the Himalayan shrine in 2013.

In the film, Sushant plays the role of a Muslim 'Pithu' named Mansoor, who carries luggage, old and ill people on his back, while Sara plays the role of a Hindu tourist pilgrimage, Mukku. Showcasing the power of love, the duo can be seen withstanding the wrath of nature as flash floods wreck havoc in Kedarnath.

The flick, which is slated to release on December 7, also stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, and Nishant Dahiya.

Tags:
KedarnathAbhishek KapoorSushant Singh RajputKedarnath filmPrasoon Joshi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close