Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan's debut with Sushant Singh Rajput creates curiosity

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is helming the much talked about project 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara. This film marks her big screen debut in Bollywood and therefore has upped the curiosity levels.

A day after director Kapoor shared a picture of the lead pair sitting together for their readings, today the first motion poster of 'Kedarnath' has been revealed. The motion poster shows Lord Shiva's trident (Trishul) with a tagline 'Love is pilgrimage'.

Even before announcing the project, Abhishek and Sara visited Lord Shiva's abode—Kedarnath to seek blessings for the film.

'Kedarnath' will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment. The pre-production has begun and the film is expected to release in June 2018.

Watch the motion poster here: