close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan's debut with Sushant Singh Rajput creates curiosity

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is helming the much talked about project 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara. This film marks her big screen debut in Bollywood and therefore has upped the curiosity levels.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 13:26
Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan&#039;s debut with Sushant Singh Rajput creates curiosity
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is helming the much talked about project 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara. This film marks her big screen debut in Bollywood and therefore has upped the curiosity levels.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput meet over 'Kedarnath' and this pic can't be missed!
MUST READ
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput meet over 'Kedarnath' and this pic can't be missed!

A day after director Kapoor shared a picture of the lead pair sitting together for their readings, today the first motion poster of 'Kedarnath' has been revealed. The motion poster shows Lord Shiva's trident (Trishul) with a tagline 'Love is pilgrimage'.

Even before announcing the project, Abhishek and Sara visited Lord Shiva's abode—Kedarnath to seek blessings for the film.

'Kedarnath' will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment. The pre-production has begun and the film is expected to release in June 2018.

Watch the motion poster here:

TAGS

Kedarnathkedarnath motion posterSara Ali KhanSushant Singh RajputBollywood

From Zee News

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids
Relationships

Madonna shares first family portrait with her six kids

I don&#039;t make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty
People

I don't make plans for my career: Shamita Shetty

Gulzar&#039;s &#039;Libaas&#039; set to release after 29 years!
Movies

Gulzar's 'Libaas' set to release after 29 ye...

Priyanka Chopra&#039;s late night troubles
People

Priyanka Chopra's late night troubles

&#039;Vivegam&#039; is on par with &#039;Baahubali&#039; in technical aspects: Antony L Ruben
Regional

'Vivegam' is on par with 'Baahubali' in...

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at her in the most adorable way– View Pics
People

Soha Ali Khan glows at baby shower while Taimur looks at he...

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr
Movies

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his m...

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful
People

Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani g...

&#039;Predator&#039; actor Sonny Landham dies at 76
People

'Predator' actor Sonny Landham dies at 76

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video