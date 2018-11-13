हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kedarnath

Kedarnath trailer starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan garners 10 million views in less than 24 hours

The most-awaited trailer of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan has created immense buzz among the audience. The trailer has managed to impress the audience and has gone ahead to clock 10 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours!

Kedarnath trailer starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan garners 10 million views in less than 24 hours

New Delhi:

New Delhi: The most-awaited trailer of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan has created immense buzz among the audience. The trailer has managed to impress the audience and has gone ahead to clock 10 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours!

Kedarnath trailer showcases the incredible chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan shot against the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand. 

The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is the perfect amalgamation of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story. 

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. 

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on December 7, 2018.

