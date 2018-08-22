हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: Hansa - Ek Sanyog team prays for victims, 400 eunuchs join procession

The movie is largely based on the third gender community.

New Delhi: The devastating floods in Kerala have massively affected the state, where hundreds have been killed and several others stranded. To bravely tackle the 'calamity of severe nature', the nation has stepped forward to extend help in rebuidling the beautiful place. The makers of Hansa - Ek Sanyog in collaboration with an NGO named Sakha and the East India Akhada offered their prayers for the victims of the flood-hit Kerala at Lingraja Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. 

Mahamandleshwar Maa Meera Parida from East India Akhada along with as many as 400 eunuchs came together to offer their prayers at the Lingraja Temple. They prayed for the victims of the Kerala floods. 

'Hansa - Ek Sanyog' is produced by Suresh Sharma. It has been directed by Santosh Kashyap and Dhiraj Verma. The movie is largely based on the third gender community.

The 35 km long procession began from Cuttack Mahanadi river to the Lingraja Temple where over 400 Kinnars along with the producer Suresh Sharma performed Jai-Abhishek at the Shivling in the temple. They were all dressed in similar sarees. Such a huge gathering of the Kinnar community (eunuchs) was seen for the first time in Bhubaneswar.

The eunuchs along with Meera Parida prayed for all the victims of the Kerala floods. The team also prayed for the success of their upcoming venture 'Hansa - Ek Sanyog' as the movie showcases the plight that Kinnars face on daily basis in order to earn a livelihood for themselves.

The producer of the film also promised to soon put up tents for food collection drive for the Kerala relief funds.

