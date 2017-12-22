Kesari could not happen with Salman Khan: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who was on board as a producer for Kesari, may have backed out of the project but Akshay Kumar is all set to start the shooting for the film from January.

The 50-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Padman, said Karan Johar is producing Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

"The film is titled Kesari and it is being made. I will start this film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after Padman releases.

"Karan Johar and I are making it. It did not happen," Akshay told reporters when asked about Salman backing out of the film.

In January, Salman had tweeted about joining hands as a producer with Johar for the film featuring Akshay.

Later there were reports about the 52-year-old actor not being a part of the film anymore.