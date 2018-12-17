Kesari: Parineeti Chopra's first look unveiled, Akshay Kumar slays as a Sikh warrior—Pic

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Kesari' is high on the buzzword. Ever since the superstar's first look as a fierce Sikh warrior was unveiled, fans have been excited to know more about the film. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film. The period war drama film has been helmed by Anurag Singh and is slated to hit the screens on March 21 next year.

The shooting of the film is now complete and Parineeti shared her first look from the film.

The actress wrote, “Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision. (1/2)”

In yet another Tweet, Parineeti wrote “You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People - Don’t miss it on 21 Mar 2019!!! #KESARI

Parineeti and Akshay's pic will take you to the villages of Punjab. The actress looks like a proper 'Punjab ki Kudi' while Akshay looks stunning as a Sikh warrior.

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.