Ali Fazal

Key to results is consistency: Ali Fazal

Pic courtesy: @alifazal9 (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, who underwent physique change to suit a gangster's look in Mirzapur, says the key to positive results is consistency.

Ali bulked up to look his part of a tough gangster in web series Mirzapur. Later, he toned down by shedding 10 kg for his role in Milan Talkies for his look of a boy-next-door.

"It took some patience and a lot of eating. The key to any kind of results is consistency. Topped with some manic-ness. I really thank the 'Mirzapur' team to have been so supportive of my routines and all the effort put in. It was all a team work. I could not have done without everyone, especially my trainer and my dietician," Ali said in a statement.

"Mirzapur" is based on an imaginary lawless land where ammunition and crime take the centrestage. 

The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar serve as the executive producers of the Amazon Prime Video's project created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

