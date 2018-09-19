हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam K Ahuja

'Khoobsurat' was an unforgettable experience, says Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam shared a short video in which she is seen living some fun moments with her co-stars Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan.   

&#039;Khoobsurat&#039; was an unforgettable experience, says Sonam K Ahuja
Pic courtesy: Movie still.

Mumbai: As Shashanka Ghosh's "Khoobsurat" completed four years on Wednesday, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became nostalgic and called the film an "unforgettable experience".

Sonam shared a short video in which she is seen living some fun moments with her co-stars Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan. 

"'Khoobsurat' was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming," she added.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur, "Khoobsurat" is a fairytale love story that revolves around the character Mili (Sonam) who falls in love with a young prince (Fawad).

