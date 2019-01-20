Kiara Advani shares her look from 'Kabir Singh'—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who made her debut with 'Fugly' is currently busy shooting along with Shahid Kapoor for 'Kabir Singh'. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared her look from the film.

Check it out here:

'Kabir Singh' is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. Shahid will reportedly be seen playing an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

Expressing her happiness over being a part of the film, Kiara had earlier written on Twitter, "#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon”

The film is scheduled to hit the screens June 21, 2019.