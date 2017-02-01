Kiran Rao keeps mum on 'Padmavati' on-set ruckus

Mumbai: Director Kiran Rao dodged questions about the ongoing "Padmavati" set vandalism in Jaipur, which forced filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cancel shooting of the film in the Pink City.

When PTI asked Kiran, who has been vocal about social issues in the past, to comment on the subject, she raised her hands and walked away.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh have extended support to Bhansali after a Rajput group assaulted the film's team.

Kiran however spoke about her work and said that she is busy with the post production of "Secret Superstar", which stars "Dangal" actress Zaira Wasim.

"Work is keeping me busy. I am developing stuff. There is 'Secret Superstar' coming up in August. I am also busy with Panic foundation and working on water shedding."

The director attended designer Rina Singh's show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.