हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Kizze aur Manny: Sushant Singh Rajput opens up about Mukesh Chhabra's suspension

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about the casting director-turned-debutant director Mukesh Chhabra's suspension from the film 'Kizie Aur Manny' over sexual misconduct. Sushant said that the production house is currently looking into the matter.

Kizze aur Manny: Sushant Singh Rajput opens up about Mukesh Chhabra&#039;s suspension
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about the casting director-turned-debutant director Mukesh Chhabra's suspension from the film 'Kizie Aur Manny' over sexual misconduct. Sushant said that the production house is currently looking into the matter.

At the trailer launch of Sushant's upcoming movie 'Kedarnath', he was asked about 'Kizie Aur Manny' shooting update and the actor replied, "We are not shooting for the film right now as it`s scheduled for later. It`s going to happen in Paris around December. I am shooting for some other film as of now. That`s the reason. I have been told that Fox Studios are doing the investigation and whatsoever the decision comes out, it would be right and they will stick to it."

Earlier, in a statement, Fox Star Studios India suspended Mukesh Chhabra from directing his first film in the light of sexual harassment allegations against him.

The official Twitter handle of the production house made the announcement, writing, "As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film Kizie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him."

The shooting of 'Kizie Aur Manny' has been put on hold. The movie - a Hindi remake of Hollywood movie 'Fault In Our Stars'- features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputMukesh ChhabraKedarnath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close