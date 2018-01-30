Knew my character an underdog in 'Padmaavat': Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor believes playing Maha Rawal Ratan Singh was the biggest risk of his career as people did not know much about the character's journey but he is glad that "the hero" of "Padmaavat" is rightfully getting his due.

The 36-year-old actor said there were many people who questioned him for taking up the role, as Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) and Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) were already popular.

"It was one of the biggest risks of my career to take a role like this where for one-and-a-half years nobody knew what it is... So many people had told me why are you doing this film. I knew my character is an underdog in the film, I'm happy that the hero of the film is getting so much love.

"Out of the three characters, people know a lot about Padmavati, about Alauddin Khilji, but nobody knows about Rawal Ratan Singh. Now you know his journey was also so spectacular," Shahid said in a group interview.

The actor said he felt "validated" with the praise that the film, which released after delays and controversies, has received.

"Everyone is talking about it being the top grosser but it's a great film. We have come a long way, journey of a year and a half... There was a point we were wondering will it be able to release properly. It's been a turbulent and emotionally draining journey.

"... I feel validated that the film has come out and people have said so many beautiful things about it," Shahid said.

"Padmaavat", earlier titled "Padmavati", was in the eye of the storm as several Rajput groups and politicians were up in arms against the film over an alleged dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati, a claim repeatedly denied by the director and the team.

The film was stuck with the censor board for a while and had to miss its December 1 release last year.

It arrived in the theatres on January 25, minus the 'i' in the title, and several disclaimers and modifications.