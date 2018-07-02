हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan join forces for 'Luka Chuppi'

This will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen doing a film together.

New Delhi: Bollywood's young guns Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have joined forces for a project titled 'Luka Chuppi'. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the announcement. He wrote: "Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi... Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan... The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra... Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel... March 2019 release... Official announcement."

Watch the announcement teaser here: 

This will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen doing a film together. Kriti has worked with Dinesh Vijan previously in 'Raabta' which starred Sushant Singh Rajput. 

The film will be hitting the screens in March 2019. 

In other news, Kartik is riding high on the success of his last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' which made him a household name. He has also become the new hot favourite in B-Town. He hogged the limelight for walking the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan for ace designer Manish Malhotra in Singapore.

Also, more recently he even hosted a special segment at IIFA 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.

