Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ picks up pace at Box office

New Delhi: After witnessing a slow start, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has now started picking up the pace at the Box Office. The Rajkummar Rao starrer reportedly minted more than Rs 3 crore on Saturday.

It is being said that the total collection of the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial has now crossed Rs 6 Crore mark. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to Twitter to confirm the same.

"#BareillyKiBarfi witnessed ample growth on Sat... Sun should be much better... Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 6.27 cr. India biz," he tweeted. The flick is now likely to surpass rs 10 crore during its opening weekend.

