Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ surpasses Rs 10 crore mark at Box office

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also features Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava in important roles.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:06
New Delhi: Slowly and steadily, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's new film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is winning hearts of cinema lovers. After a disappointing opening day at the Box Office, the film which also stars Rajkummar Rao, luckily managed to surpass Rs 10 crore mark in the opening weekend.

The movie reportedly collected over Rs 5 crore on Sunday. It is being said that the total collection of the flick is now at Rs 11.30 crore. "#BareillyKiBarfi Fri 2.42 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 11.30 cr. India biz. #BKB," movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

TAGS

Kriti SanonAyushmann KhurranaBareilly Ki BarfiBareilly Ki Barfi collectionBareilly Ki Barfi box officeRajkummar RaoAshwiny Iyer Tiwari

