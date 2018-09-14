Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shoot of 'Luka Chuppi'—Pics

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have wrapped up shooting of their upcoming film 'Luka Chuppi'. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Kriti posted a few pictures of herself along with Kartik and Laxman on Instagram. She wrote, “And its a wrap for me for #LukaChuppi !! A fabulous script, a new character and a bunch of lovely, super talented and warm people who made this journey so so special!! @laxman.utekar Sir, @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms & #Dinoo thank you for making this ride so memorable!! Gonna miss you all..”

Utekar has directed Marathi films like Tapaal' and 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. This is his Bollywood debut as a director.

The film will narrate the story of a television reporter in Mathura who falls in love with a headstrong woman, essayed by Kriti. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura. Kriti essays a Mathura girl who goes to Delhi to study and returns to her hometown.

Apart from Kriti and Kartik, the film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana. Actor Pankaj Tripathi also has a pivotal role in the film.

The romantic-comedy is slated to release in March 2019.