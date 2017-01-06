Kriti Sanon NOT a part of Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'!
New Delhi: The Yash Raj Films' yet another big budget project which is making a lot of buzz happens to be 'Thugs of Hindostan'. The film will have a solid star cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan teaming up for the first time ever together on-screen.
However, earlier it was reported that YRF favourite Vaani Kapoor is likely to be cast in this Vijay Krishna Acharya venture. But then news came of Kriti Sanon being on board the project.
Now, all the rumours surrounding the name of the leading ladies in 'Thugs of Hindostan' have been quashed. PTI quoted a source as saying, "We don't know where this is coming from. We haven't zeroed down on anybody. We have not locked anybody. We are still thinking who will fit the role best."
There will be one leading lady in the film romancing Aamir. "We want to cast the right actress, we are not concerned about young or old. We want to cast the right girl for the role. We are yet to zero in on the locations. We are still scouting, but most of it (shoot) will be in Mumbai," the source added.
The film's shooting will begin from March.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Prabhas wraps up 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' shoot, Rajamouli hails 'one hell of a journey'
- The interview of Om Puri which couldn't happen!
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Deepika Padukone explains her 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' character Serena Unger - Watch
- Hindi Medium FIRST LOOK out! Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar look total desi