Kriti Sanon NOT a part of Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'!

New Delhi: The Yash Raj Films' yet another big budget project which is making a lot of buzz happens to be 'Thugs of Hindostan'. The film will have a solid star cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan teaming up for the first time ever together on-screen.

However, earlier it was reported that YRF favourite Vaani Kapoor is likely to be cast in this Vijay Krishna Acharya venture. But then news came of Kriti Sanon being on board the project.

Now, all the rumours surrounding the name of the leading ladies in 'Thugs of Hindostan' have been quashed. PTI quoted a source as saying, "We don't know where this is coming from. We haven't zeroed down on anybody. We have not locked anybody. We are still thinking who will fit the role best."

There will be one leading lady in the film romancing Aamir. "We want to cast the right actress, we are not concerned about young or old. We want to cast the right girl for the role. We are yet to zero in on the locations. We are still scouting, but most of it (shoot) will be in Mumbai," the source added.

The film's shooting will begin from March.

