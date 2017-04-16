Kunal Kemmu plays Indra in 'Hanuman Da Damdaar'

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu on Sunday unveiled the look of his animated character 'Indra' in Ruchi Narain's "Hanuman Da Damdaar".

Kunal tweeted on Sunday: "Joining the Sena 'Hanuman Da Damdaar' this summer!"

In the poster, his character sports the costume of the Hindu God with blue sky and clouds in the background.

Waah Beta! Kya soche the hum Toli mein shaamil nahi honge? Joining the Sena @hanuman_damdaar this summer! Aap bhi aa jao #hanumandadamdaar pic.twitter.com/lAoEzOv8ry — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) April 16, 2017

Under R.A.T. film productions, the film written and directed by Narain will release on May 19.

Apart from Kunal, the film's voice-over has been given by actors like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Makarand Deshpande, Vinay Pathak and Chunky Panday.

