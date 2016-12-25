'Lagaan' is not Aamir Khan's best film, feels Salman Khan

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars - Salman Khan and Aamir Khan – have been making the headlines lately for their 'love-hate' tweets. Now, the 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town came forward to laud Mr Perfectionist's performance in the latest Bollywood release 'Dangal'.

Salman also stated that 'Dangal' is Aamir's best performance so far.

"If Aamir thinks 'Lagaan' is his best film, I feel 'Dangal' beats it anytime," ANI quoted Salman as saying.

He further said, "he is superb in the film. Even the plot is phenomenal as it's a real life story. It's one of the better films I have seen and is going to be one of the bigger hits of this country."

'Dangal' is a biographical sports drama film based on wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat. It also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

It was released on December 23 this year.