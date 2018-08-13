हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Laila Majnu

Laila Majnu song O Meri Laila out: Atif Aslam's mesmerising rendition will drive away your Monday blues

'Laila Majnu' will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

Laila Majnu song O Meri Laila out: Atif Aslam&#039;s mesmerising rendition will drive away your Monday blues
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and producer Ekta Kapoor's first collaboration Laila Majnu is already making the right kind of noise because of its gripping storyline and soulful music. The audience is also excited to see the newcomers on the big screen. After enthralling the audience with the Arijit Singh-Jonita Gandhi number from the film, the makers have dropped yet another soulful track rendered by Atif Aslam. 

This Atif Aslam-Jyotika Tangri number showcased the picturesque landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir. Newbies Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri's crackling chemistry add to the beauty of the locations the film was shot. The film was apparently shot at the same location where Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar was filmed. Imtiaz has been successful in showcasing the beauty of Kashmir in Rockstar.

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter hand to share the song and captioned it as, “From the longing to the anticipation to the excitement: The wait for this song has been an exhilarating ride!  Here's #OMeriLaila”

The trailer is filled with several beautiful moments between the lead pair and the despair faced by the lead actor. The family tiff makes the journey difficult for the lovers and what eventually happens remains to be seen.

The film revolves around Kais and Laila whose journey of love is filled with insurmountable obstacles. Actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri will be seen making their big screen debut in the movie.

'Laila Majnu' will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

 

 

