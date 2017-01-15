Latest Box Office collections of 'Dangal' and 'Ok Jaanu' are out!

New Delhi: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' is still ruling the Box Office. Even in 2017, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is winning the hearts of the cinema lovers and its Box Office figures are the proof.

You will be amazed to know that the movie collected more than Rs 4 crore on Saturday. This takes the total earnings of the flick to Rs 365.87 crore mark. "#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Biz jumps yet again on Sat... Biz doubles... [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr. Total: ₹ 365.87 cr. India biz," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other hand, latest release 'Ok Jaanu' has collected Rs 4.9 crore on its second day. The Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has now minted Rs 8.98 crore in total.

Taran further posted on the social media, "#OkJaanu Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr. Total: ₹ 8.98 cr. India biz."

The Shaad Ali directorial, which was released on January 13 this year, revolved around two youngsters in a live-in relationship.

'Dangal' highlights wrestling as a sport by putting forward the real-life struggle of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. It took the silver screens by storm on December 23, 2016.