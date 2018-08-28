हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Leaked! Saif Ali Khan's Naga sadhu avatar will make your jaw drop—See pics

Saif's look from 'Hunter' has gone viral on the internet.

Leaked! Saif Ali Khan&#039;s Naga sadhu avatar will make your jaw drop—See pics

New Delhi: The Nawab of B-Town, Saif Ali Khan is currently in the experimental phase of his career. He is trying out different things, taking up challenging roles and doing unusual stuff. After getting rave reviews for his role in Netflix India Originals 'Sacred Games', Saif will next be seen playing a Naga Sadhu on-screen.

The actor has been sporting beard these days and the reason behind it happens to be his next flick with Navdeep Singh. It is titled 'Hunter' and will present Saif in a never-seen-before avatar.

Saif's look from 'Hunter' has gone viral on the internet and several fan clubs shared the pictures where he looks totally unrecognisable. The long dreadlocks and rugged look will leave your jaw drop.

Check out pictures:

 

#saifalikhan

A post shared by latest updates (@l.a.t.e.s.t___u.p.d.a.t.e.s__) on

'Hunter' is helmed by 'NH 10' director Navdeep Singh and will be set at the backdrop of Rajasthan. Saif will reportedly be seen playing a Naga Sadhu sporting dreadlocks. He will be seen playing a baba who is a bounty hunter too.

Besides Saif, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and R Madhavan in pivotal parts.

Tell us what you think about Saif's transformation?

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanHunterLeaked picsnaga sadhusaif ali khan nagaNavdeep SinghBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close