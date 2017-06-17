Look what Salman Khan shared on Twitter and yes there's a 'Tubelight' connection!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail will be seen sharing the screen space together in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'. The real brothers will play reel ones too and from the promos/trailer and songs, the camaraderie between the two is bound to strike an emotional chord with the fans.

Salman took to Twitter and shared a still from the film where he and Sohail can be seen having food together. Also, in another picture Salman, Sohail can be seen with brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Check out the pictures here:

Brothers and in law pic.twitter.com/B70Bc9IENp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 16, 2017

'Tubelight' is releasing on June 23, 2017.