Look what Salman Khan shared on Twitter and yes there's a 'Tubelight' connection!

Superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail will be seen sharing the screen space together in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'. The real brothers will play reel ones too and from the promos/trailer and songs, the camaraderie between the two is bound to strike an emotional chord with the fans.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:51
Look what Salman Khan shared on Twitter and yes there&#039;s a &#039;Tubelight&#039; connection!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail will be seen sharing the screen space together in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'. The real brothers will play reel ones too and from the promos/trailer and songs, the camaraderie between the two is bound to strike an emotional chord with the fans.

Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' BEATS 'Baahubali 2' ahead of its release! Here's how
Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' BEATS 'Baahubali 2' ahead of its release! Here's how

Salman took to Twitter and shared a still from the film where he and Sohail can be seen having food together. Also, in another picture Salman, Sohail can be seen with brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Check out the pictures here:

'Tubelight' is releasing on June 23, 2017.

Salman Khan, Tubelight, Sohail Khan, Kabir Khan

