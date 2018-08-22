हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
love sonia

Love Sonia new posters out, trailer release date out—Check inside

The film is scheduled to release in India on September 14, 2018. 

Love Sonia new posters out, trailer release date out—Check inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 'Love Sonia', a film by Tabrez Noorani will be released in India by Zee Studios. The movie is produced by David Womark. It marks the debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur. She plays the titular role in the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new posters of 'Love Sonia' featuring Richa Chadha, Frieda Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao. The trailer will be unveiled tomorrow. He wrote: “Zee Studios to release #LoveSonia in India... Check out the four new posters, featuring Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao... Directed by Tabrez Noorani... Trailer out tomorrow... 14 Sept 2018 release.”

The movie also stars Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar to name a few.

'Love Sonia' had its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival on June 21, 2018. The film is scheduled to release in India on September 14, 2018. 

