Love Sonia trailer

Love Sonia trailer: Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur will take you on a dark, intense journey—Watch

The movie touches upon the sensitive theme of human trafficking and will leave you with a heavy heart towards the end. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Love Sonia' has been unveiled and it will give you goosebumps. From the trailer, it can be inferred that 'Love Sonia' is a young girl's journey of travelling to Mumbai to find her sister, Preeti who has been sold to the world of prostitution. The movie touches upon the sensitive theme of human trafficking and will leave you with a heavy heart towards the end. The trailer is hard-hitting and will force you to think about the cruel realities of the world we live in.

Check it out here:

The film has an ensemble star cast of Freida Pinto, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher and Demi Moore to name a few. The film marks the Bollywood debut of television's popular face Mrunal Thakur who plays the role of Sonia in the film.

'Love Sonia', a film by Tabrez Noorani will be released in India by Zee Studios. The movie is produced by David Womark. 'Love Sonia' had its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival on June 21, 2018.

The film is slated to release on September 14 this year.

Are you ready for an intense journey?

