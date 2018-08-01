हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Loveratri: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain's debut film trailer to be out on Aug 6

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 5.

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The trailer of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and model Warina Hussain's debut film 'Loveratri' will be officially unveiled on August 6. 

Sharing a poster of the film, the official handle of Salman Khan Films announced the news on Twitter writing, "Aa toh chhe prem ma pagal Milna zaroor #Loveratri trailer mein. #LoveTakesOver in just 5 days @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @BeingSalmanKhan @abhiraj21288 @TSeries."

Extending her support to the film, Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted saying, "This chhokra looks damn cool Super-excited for you @aaysharma ! #Loveratri trailer in just 5 days! #LoveTakesOver @Warina_Hussain @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @abhiraj21288."

On July 28, Salman Khan, who is producing the film under his production house and is launching his brother-in-law Aayush, shared a poster from the film that showed the loved-up pair. 

Prior to this, the makers had shared a teaser of the upcoming romantic film on 14 June, with Khan's voice narrating as the pair showed off their dancing skills. The teaser gave a sneak peek into the colourful journey the audience can expect Loveratri to be. Like the title suggests, the film is a love story based in Gujarat that unfolds during the festival of Navratri.

The teaser received a thumbs up from Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty amongst others. Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat and Riteish Deshmukh were also seen embracing the festive flavour of the teaser on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to appreciate the teaser saying, "Kitna accha hai. Sabko bahut bahut pyaar. My love and hugs to the babies."

Sharma had said that to perfect the mannerisms and accent of a Gujarati individual, he had travelled across the state and interacted with the youth.

'Loveratri' also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Salman along with Arbaaz Khan will be seen in special appearances in the film.

The film has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will be making his directorial debut with this Salman Khan Films-produced venture. Abhiraj was Ali Abbas Zafar's assistant director who worked with him in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

'Loveratri' is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 5.

