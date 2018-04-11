'Loveratri' takes Aayush Sharma to London—Pic proof

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be seen making his big screen debut in 'Loveratri' opposite debutant actress Warina Hussain. The film is being helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

After wrapping the Gujarat schedule, the entire team has headed to London to begin the next schedule for the film. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram sharing a picture with his fans, expressing his happiness.

The recently wrapped Gujarat schedule included hard-core training sessions of Garba, a glimpse of which was shared by the lead actor on his social media. 'Loveratri' is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the on-screen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

Both Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will be seen making their debut in 'Loveratri'. The makers had released the poster of the film where Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's dandiya pose garnered immense love and appreciation from across quarters for the fresh pairing.

'Loveratri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. The film is slated to release on October 5, 2018.

So, are you excited to watch Aayush and Warina on the big screens?