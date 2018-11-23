हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Luka Chuppi: Kartika Aaryan and Kriti Sanon look adorable in first glimpse—Pic

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first ever glimpse of the film. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and the gorgeous Kriti Sanon are all set to entertain us with their upcoming film 'Luka Chuppi'. The film will hit the screens in March 2019 and will be a love romantic-comedy.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first ever glimpse of the film. He wrote, “Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon... Check out the first glimpse from #LukaChuppi... Costars Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi... Directed by Laxman Utekar... Produced by Dinesh Vijan.”

Don't they look adorable?

The film has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

'Luka Chuppi' is Utekar's Bollywood debut as a director. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurrana and actor Pankaj Tripathi has a pivotal role as well.

Kartik has had a great time at box office with his latest 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' proving to be a money spinner. The film was loved by the audience and sent cash registers ringing as soon as it was released. Kartik is known as the 'King of Monologues' in Bollywood ever since his monologue from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' went viral.

Coming to Kriti, the actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. She also made a special appearance in song 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' from 'Stree'. Kriti has several interesting projects in her kitty that include Kalank, Arjun Patiala and Housefull 4.

Here's wishing Kartik and Kriti all the very best for the release!

