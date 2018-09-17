हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Made in China: Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao's first look out

Are you ready to check out Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao's look in Made in China? Well, your wait ends here. The makers have unveiled the first look of the film that introduces the main characters- Raghu and Rukmini.

Made in China: Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao&#039;s first look out
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Both Mouni and Rajkummar too shared the first look of their film.

 

Reports suggest that Mouni will play a Gujarati woman who loves Indian classical dance. The film directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan m also stars Boman Irani.

This will be Mouni's third film. She made her grand debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold on August 15 this year. Interestingly, Made in China too will release on Independence day next year. The Bengali beauty also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy in her kitty.

Ekta Kapoor's blue-eyed girl, Mouni became a household name after essaying a shape-shifting snake woman in TV show Naagin and Naagin 2. She became very popular and the show topped the TRP charts for weeks.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has created a niche for himself in the film industry. He has both critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films to his credit. His latest release Stree is creating waves at the Box Office.

