Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films to present Sadak 2

Mumbai: The Bhatts are all set to make Sadak 2. The film will be produced by Mukesh Bhatt and presented by Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films. However, it is not clear whether it will be a sequel to Sadak or a remake or a new instalment.

The release date of the film is out but the makers haven't yet disclosed the names of the lead actors and the director.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Tuesday to share the news.

He wrote: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #Sadak2 to release on 15 Nov 2019... Lead cast and other details will be announced shortly... Produced by Mukesh Bhatt... Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films present the film. (sic)."

Sadak, which released in 1991 was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It revolved around a brothel owned by Maharani (played by Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar). Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) is forced to work as a prostitute. Ravi, a taxi driver (played by Sanjay Dutt) falls in love with Pooja and wishes to bring her out of prostitution. He relates to Pooja's circumstance because his own sister was forced into flesh trade. He makes several attempts to save Pooja and in the end kills Maharani to rescue her from the brothel.

The 1991 cult film also starred Deepak Tijori, Neelima Azeem , Avtar Gill, Pankaj Dheer, Soni Razdan, Javed Khan Amrohi and Mushtaq Khan in supporting roles.