Mahesh Bhatt to direct 'Sadak 2', stars Alia Bhatt in lead role—See pic

New Delhi: The buzz around 'Sadak 2' has started already and the fans can feel the excitement. The 1991 thriller was a huge success and featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

The second part of the movie will see the original cast of Pooja and Dutt along with new additions of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur playing the leads. 'Sadak 2' will be helmed by veteran director Mahesh Bhatt and the recce for it has already begun.

Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films have joined forces for a three-film deal and 'Sadak 2' will be the first one. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on Twitter. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films join hands... Will collaborate over three films, starting with #Sadak2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt... #Sadak2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.”

IT'S OFFICIAL... Fox Star Studios and Vishesh Films join hands... Will collaborate over three films, starting with #Sadak2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt... #Sadak2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/Uubtf29MQD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2018

In the original, late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the iconic role named Maharani. He got several awards and accolades for his brilliant portrayal of a villainous character.

It will be interesting to see who fills in his shoes in the sequel.

The film will hit the screens on November 15, 2019.