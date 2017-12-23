Mahesh Bhatt wraps filming of Yours Truly—See pic

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will soon be seen in Yours Truly, a movie directed by Sanjoy Nag. The project also has Bhatt's wife and actress Soni Razdan in the lead.

The shooting of the film has been wrapped and Mahesh confirmed the new by sharing a picture on Twitter.

Bhatt tweeted the news with a selfie of the entire cast and crew involved in the project.

"It`s a wrap! Yours Truly is a heartwarming tale and these are some of the young passionate team mates who have `created` this gem," Bhatt captioned the photograph.

Based on Annie Zaidi`s book, "The one that was announced", an extract from "Love Story # 1 to 14", the Hindi romance-drama revolves around Mithi who discovers age is no barrier fo love nor propriety and social norms; that you can fall in love with just a voice while imagining the person behind it.

(With IANS Inputs)