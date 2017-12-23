Mahesh Bhatt wraps filming of Yours Truly—See pic

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will soon be seen in Yours Truly, a movie directed by Sanjoy Nag. The project also has Bhatt's wife and actress Soni Razdan in the lead. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 14:28 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter

The shooting of the film has been wrapped and Mahesh confirmed the new by sharing a picture on Twitter. 

Bhatt tweeted the news with a selfie of the entire cast and crew involved in the project.

"It`s a wrap! Yours Truly is a heartwarming tale and these are some of the young passionate team mates who have `created` this gem," Bhatt captioned the photograph.

Based on Annie Zaidi`s book, "The one that was announced", an extract from "Love Story # 1 to 14", the Hindi romance-drama revolves around Mithi who discovers age is no barrier fo love nor propriety and social norms; that you can fall in love with just a voice while imagining the person behind it. 

(With IANS Inputs)

