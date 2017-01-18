Mahira Khan opens up about 'Raees' promotions, says 'I feel bad'

New Delhi: Due to on-going political tensions between the neighbouring countries, Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan will reportedly not be able to promote her upcoming Bollywood film 'Raees' in India. The 32-year-old actress recently opened up about the same and said that it makes her feel bad.

In an interview to BBC Urdu, Mahira said she has put in a lot of effort in the project and feels bad that she can't see the results, reported Express Tribune.

"Of course, I feel bad. When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results. I work with same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but Raees is very special," she said.

'Raees', which also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will be taking the silver screens by storm on January 25 this year. The Rahul Dholakia directorial will be clashing at the Box Office with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil'.

Earlier in 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani cine and tele-artistes to quit India or face consequences in the wake of the September 18 Uri terror attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

The subsequent bilateral unrest between India and Pakistan had a spill over in film industries on both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies)