Mahira Khan’s reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s new ‘Raees’ poster is awesome!

Mumbai: It’s indeed a big moment for Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’. The trailer of the film has wowed movie goers and so have the posters.

SRK unveiled two brand new posters of the Rahul Dholakia film on Monday and the leading lady, who is in Pakistan now, just couldn’t stop herself from getting smitten by them!

Check out Mahira’s reaction here:

Ufff zaalimaa https://t.co/u0HRat3OFM — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) 2 January 2017

The much awaited SRK film which was initially slated to release on Eid 2016 alongside Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ will finally release on January 25.

After essaying an obsessive fan and psychologist in ‘Fan’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ respectively, we can see SRK playing a bootlegger from Gujarat in the 1980s.

The action crime thriller also stars method actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.