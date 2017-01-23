Mahira Khan wants Pakistan to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'

New Delhi: The ban on the screening of Bollywood films in Pakistan hasn't been lifted yet. Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, who makes her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' wants her country to watch the film.

The fate of the release of Bollywood films in theatres across the border has always depended on the equation between India and Pakistan.

When Mahira was asked about the ban on Bollywood films in her country, she sounded pretty disappointed. The 32-year-old diva stated that she wants every person in the world to watch the movie.

"I want my country to see this. I want everybody to see it, every person in the world. My friends keep saying you did it, it's enough, you can just keep it in a box somewhere.I do that, but there's a part of me that says, no, I want everybody to see my blood sweat and tears for these two years, because it's been tough and I want people to see it even if I fail at it," ANI quoted her as saying.

For the record, Mahira will not be able to promote the flick in India.

Earlier in 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani cine and tele-artistes to quit India or face consequences in the wake of the Uri terror attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

The subsequent bilateral unrest between India and Pakistan had a spill over in film industries on both sides of the border.