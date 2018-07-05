हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Makers of Ranveer Singh's '83 based on World Cup Victory under Kapil Dev's captaincy reveal release date

The official Twitter handle of the film took to the micro-blogging site to announce the date of release.  

Makers of Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;83 based on World Cup Victory under Kapil Dev&#039;s captaincy reveal release date
Pic courtesy: @83thefilm

Mumbai: The release date of Ranveer Singh starrer '83 based on the 1983 World Cup victory under the newly-elected Indian captain Kapil Dev, has been revealed.

Relive the historic glory when 15 minions from India ruled over the mammoths of world cricket. Film releases on April 10, 2020. #Relive83 
@RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @vishinduri

Directed by Kabir Khan (the director who has delivered blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan), '83 is one of the most anticipated films.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, '83 will see Ranveer essaying legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Ranveer had earlier told IANS: "'83" is an "incredible underdog story. It's an honour to be a part of one of the most incredible sporting stories of our nations history, the 1983 Cricket World Cup. We have the honour of telling this story and mortalising this on celluloid."

"83" follows how, under newly-appointed captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Ranveer began the year on a splendid note. His performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat left people awe-struck. As Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer sent shivers down the spine of many. He made people's jaw drop by his portrayal of such a ruthless character in the film loosely based on a 16th-century Awadhi poem by the same name penned by Malik Muhammed Jayasi.

The hunk of an actor, who has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt apart from Rohit Shetty's Simmba with Sara Ali Khan slated for release, has been in the news of late over rumours of his impending marriage to Deepika Padukone.

Though the man of the moment has remained tight-lipped, here's wishing him all the best for both his personal and professional endeavours.

