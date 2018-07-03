हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malala Yousafzai biopic

Malala Yousafzai's biopic 'Gul Makai' first look poster will leave you intrigued—See pic

The film has been helmed by Amjad Khan and has the intriguing tagline of "One child, one teacher, one book & one pen, can change the world."

Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Malala Yousafzai's biopic titled 'Gul Makai' has created quite a stir already. The first look poster of the film has been released and it will send chills down your spine. The much-powerful poster speaks for itself how the movie would trace the incredible life of Malala, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. 

The poster features a Pakistani girl holding a book in her hand. What's intriguing is the fact that one half of the book is caught in flames, which perhaps depicts the struggles that Malala faced in her life. 

Check out the poster here, as shared by the official Twitter handle of the film:

The film has been helmed by Amjad Khan and has the intriguing tagline of “One child, one teacher, one book & one pen, can change the world.” As per reports, most of the film has been shot in Kashmir.

For the uninitiated, Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2014. She stood up to the terrorist organisation Taliban and has strived for the educational rights of women, especially in her native area.

On 9 October 2012, Malala was reportedly shot at by a Taliban gunman as she rode home on a bus after taking an exam in Pakistan's Swat Valley. She was 15 then. The brave teenage braved the bullet and after undergoing surgeries stood back on her feet fighting for the cause of women and child education.

As per reports, the first look of the film will be out on July 12, 2018.

