zero

Mallika Dua to star in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero?

A few days ago, Mallika had shared a photograph with King Khan.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-comedienne Mallika Dua is quite popular on social media. She keeps her fans updated as well as entertained with her time-to-time posts on Instagram and Twitter. If reports are to believed, Mallika has bagged a role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero'.

According to reports, the comedienne-turned-actress will soon be seen with SRK in his next. SRK is busy shooting in the US., reportedly.

There is no information regarding Mallika's role in the film as the makers have kept the news a secret.

Check out the picture right here:

 

The location of the pic is marked as Alabama, a state in the US. Does the pic confirm Mallika's role in the film? We shall have to wait and watch!

'Zero' is helmed by Aanand L Rai, and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The starry trio has previously worked together in Yash Chopra's classic 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. This is the first time that Anand L Rai is directing the trio.

The film also has special appearances by Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Juhi Chawla. It marks the last on-screen appearance of late actress Sridevi, who died in February this year, shortly after completing the film.

