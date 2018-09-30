हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stays super strong at worldwide Box Office

'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' has been supported financially by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. 

Mani Ratnam&#039;s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam stays super strong at worldwide Box Office
Pic courtesy: Movie poster

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam's latest Tamil film titled 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' has been ruling the Box Office worldwide. The film, which released this week, is running housefull in theatres across the world and positive word of mouth and reviews have turned it into a winner.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' is super strong in key international markets. The film has put up exceptional numbers in USA, Australia, UK and New Zealand. 

"#Tamil film #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam is SUPER-STRONG in key international markets... While the film is putting up EXCEPTIONAL numbers in USA [data later] - its giving a tough fight to its competitors - the film is faring very well in Australia, UK and New Zealand too," Taran wrote. 

He shared the worldwide business collections of the film in another tweets, writing:  

#Tamil film #ChekkaChivanthaVaanam - Total till Saturday [29 September 2018]…
Australia: A$ 170,682 [₹ 88.07 lakhs]
UK: £ 63,895 [₹ 60.40 lakhs]
New Zealand: NZ$ 54,411 [₹ 26.12 lakhs]
EXCELLENT!

'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' stars Silambarasan, Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay and Jyothika in lead roles. The film is about the power struggle between three siblings to take the place of their father, the most powerful gangster in town.

The bilingual, which is titled 'Nawab' in Telugu, also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Ramesh, Prakash Raj, Thyagarajan, Mansoor Ali Khan and Jaya Sudha. 

'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' has been supported financially by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The music is scored by none other by AR Rahman whereas Vairamuthu gave the lyrics. 

The project has incomparably been one of the most talked about films right from its establishment, especially after Mani's last film 'Kaatru Veliyidai' received severe criticism. It is to be noted that the last time director Mani Ratnam did a film with a star-studded ensemble cast was 14 years ago — 'Aaytha Ezhuthu'. 

Tags:
Chekka Chivantha VaanamMani RatnamMani Ratnam filmChekka Chivantha Vaanam collectionChekka Chivantha Vaanam worldwide collection

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close