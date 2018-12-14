हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande's first look as Jhalkari Bai unveiled—Pics

Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai while Ankita essays Jhalkari Bai.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2019. The film is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. 'Manikarkina' is based on the warrior queen, Rani Laxmibai and the battle she fought against the British empire in 1857. It marks Bollywood debut of television's popular face, Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita's first look from the film has been unveiled and it will take the excitement level for the film up a notch!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actress's first look on Twitter.

He wrote, “ Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in #Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi... Stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead... Trailer launch on 18 Dec 2018... Zee Studios to release the film in over 50 countries worldwide... In #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... 25 Jan 2019 release.”

The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts.

The makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' unveiled the film's first look poster on the occasion of Independence Day this year. The poster featured Kangana Ranaut as the fierce and feisty Rani Laxmibai and the actress looked simply mind-blowing. The teaser of the film released on October 2 and was mind blowing!

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

