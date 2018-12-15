हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Danny Denzongpa

Manikarnika first look: Danny Denzongpa looks fierce as Ghulam Ghaus Khan

Danny's look from 'Manikarnika' poster resembles that of his iconic role of Khuda Baksh from the film 'Khuda Gawah'.

Manikarnika first look: Danny Denzongpa looks fierce as Ghulam Ghaus Khan

New Delhi: After sharing the first looks of Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni and Jisshu Sengupta, the makers of 'Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi' have unveiled the look of Danny Denzongpa, who will be seen as Ghulam Ghaus Khan in the film. 

For the unversed, Ghulam Ghaus Khan was an Indian freedom fighter belonging to the Khatar Khan family. He was a Senapati to Rani Laxmi Bai who fondly called him 'Ghaus Baba'. He was also an advisor to her. 

In the first look, Danny is seen riding a horse sporting a fierce look. Interestingly, his look from the poster resembles that of his iconic role in 'Khuda Gawah'. He played the role of Khuda Baksh, and it was one of his iconic roles. 

Take a look: 

The theatrical trailer of the film will be unveiled on December 18. 

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2019. The film is directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. 'Manikarkina' is based on the warrior queen, Rani Laxmibai and the battle she fought against the British empire in 1857. It marks Bollywood debut of television's popular face, Ankita Lokhande.

Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai while Ankita essays Jhalkari Bai.

The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts.

The makers of 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' unveiled the film's first look poster on the occasion of Independence Day this year. The poster featured Kangana Ranaut as the fierce and feisty Rani Laxmibai and the actress looked simply mind-blowing. The teaser of the film released on October 2 and received a positive response.

'Manikarnika' is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

