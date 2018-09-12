हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut looks battle ready with blood-smeared face — See pics

Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: A fresh still of actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been extensively shooting for her upcoming epic biographical film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' has come out. In the photo, Kangana is seen in a fierce look adorning a battle-ready suit with embossed armguards and a breastplate and her face smeared with blood. 

She has a sword hanging in a gilded sheath from her waist while holding another one in her hand as she listens to Hollywood action director Nick Powell.

The official Instagram handle of the actress shared the photo with the caption, "The Warrior Queen, getting ready to battle. #KanganaRanaut, bloodied & resilient, shoots for #Manikarnika s Action sequences with Hollywood Action Director #NickPowell
#ManikarnikaTeaserOn2ndOctober." 

It was recently reported that after Sonu Sood's last-minute exit from the project, the budget of 'Manikarnika' has shot up to Rs 100 crore from Rs 70 crore. What was initially thought to be a patchwork has expanded into a 45-day schedule. 

Directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the film is slated to release on January 25. The teaser of the film will be unveiled on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. on October 2.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is based on warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Manikarnika'  stars Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai, Atul Kulkarni as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope, model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya as Baji Rao II and Jisshu Sengupta as Gangadhar Rao in pivotal roles. Sonu Sood was initially roped in to essay the role of Sadashiv Narayan Rao but following his exit from the film, Zeeshan Ayyub will now play the part.

