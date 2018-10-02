Manikarnika teaser: Kangana Ranaut's fierce avatar is mind-blowing—Watch

New Delhi: The 'queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is ready to entice the viewers with her powerful act in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and presents the story of her valour and courage.

The makers have unveiled the teaser of Manikarnika and we must say it will blow your mind away. Kangana's fight sequences and majestic play for expressions is noteworthy. Her transformation into the larger-than-life historic character is commendable and the imagery shown in the teaser will surely make you block your calendar date.

Watch Manikarnika teaser here:

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlmudi and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The film will showcase the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will hit the screens on January 25, 2019. The film will reportedly clash with Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' at the Box Office.